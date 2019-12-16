MCN Online Extra | Dec. 16, 2019

Bob Iger: 'MCN' Executive of the Year | What Will Tech Bring in 2020? | Cable Stocks' Bounceback Year
Click here for Dec. 16, 2019 table of contents

COVER STORY: EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
Bob Iger Scores Succesful Shift to Streaming
Disney+ launch a crowning achievement for CEO

AGENDA
Screening TV’s Future: What Will Tech Bring in 2020?

BUSINESS
Distributors Buck Stock Trend in 2019

NEXT TV
THE FIVE SPOT
Rob McDowell, Cooley LLP

FATES & FORTUNES
Key executives on the move

DATA MINE
MCN's Most Viewed, Dec. 5-12
1. The Lego Group Launches New Video Streaming Service
2. Comcast and Charter Have Reached ‘Clear Relevance’ in U.S. Wireless, Analyst Says
3. Sony Playstation Vue’s 500K Subscriber Base Still in Play
4. TLC Rolls Out Preview Trailer for New ‘Sister Wives’ Season
5. Fox News Begins December at Top of Cable Ratings Charts

