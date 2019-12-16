MCN Online Extra | Dec. 16, 2019
COVER STORY: EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
Bob Iger Scores Succesful Shift to Streaming
Disney+ launch a crowning achievement for CEO
AGENDA
Screening TV’s Future: What Will Tech Bring in 2020?
BUSINESS
Distributors Buck Stock Trend in 2019
NEXT TV
Get the latest coverage of the streaming sector at MCN's new sister site, Next TV
THE FIVE SPOT
Rob McDowell, Cooley LLP
FATES & FORTUNES
Key executives on the move
