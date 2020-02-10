MCN Online Extra | Feb. 10, 2020

More platforms, content for African-American viewers | Cable rings up wireless revenue | Fox gives OTT some soul

Cover Story

More Platforms, More Content for African-American Viewers

Streamers push networks targeting people of color to create more original programming

PLUS: Fox Aims to Put Some Soul Into OTT

African American-focused network offers four hours of live, interactive programming each weeknight



Programming

Da’Vine Intervention

Actress talks about why ‘High Fidelity’ will stand out on Hulu

Review: Cherish the Day

The Watchman: ‘Survivor’ Features Past Champs at ‘War’; Walking Dead Walk to School on Disney

Business

Wireless Ventures Create Real Revenue for Cable

Mobile business shifts from afterthought to profit center

Fates & Fortunes: Notable executives on the move

Freeze Frame

Event photos for Feb. 10, 2020

The Five Spot

