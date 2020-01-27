MCN Online Extra | Jan. 27, 2019

Programmers face the ‘Net’ effect | Footing the bill | Why Wall Street isn’t afraid of video sub losses
Author:
Publish date:
Jan. 27, 2019

Jan. 27, 2019

Cover Story
Traditional TV Borrows from Streaming Frenemies
Call it the ‘Net’ effect: Cable, broadcast compete for more bingeable content

Special Report: Customer Care
Footing the Bill
Pay TV looks to bill simplification as a customer-service advantage

Programming
Review: USA Network’s ‘Briarpatch’

Business
No More Fear and Loathing Over Video Sub Losses

Fates & Fortunes
Executive moves for the week of Jan. 27

Freeze Frame
Photos from NATPE, the SAG Awards, the TCA Winter Press Tour and more

Viewpoint: Christopher S. Dean, Vlocity
Satisfy Subs With the Personal Touch

The Five Spot
Harlan Coben, Executive Producer/Author

MCN’s Most Read
Top Stories on multichannel.com, Jan. 16-23
1. T-Mobile-Sprint Team Gets DOJ Award
2. Apollo Stations Go Dark to Dish Customers
3. Hallmark Channel Chief Bill Abbott Out at Crown Media
4. CWA's Largest Local Endorses Sanders
5. HBO Max Launch Could Be Undermined by Turner Linear Networks, Analyst Says

Related