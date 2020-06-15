MCN Online Extra | June 15, 2020
Cover Story
Stories of a Lifetime for TV Reporters
The pandemic was a story that affected everyone. Then the protests related to George Floyd’s death happened.
Enough Is Enough
Police treatment of press called unprecedented in recent times
BET’s Scott Mills on Providing a Platform
Network chief says the channel has a unique role in bringing African-Americans together
Programming
Nets See ‘Genius’ in African-American Music Biographies
Policy
ISP Tax Break Could Come With New Cost
Business
Wireless Customers Sprint to T-Mobile
Fates & Fortunes
Notable executives on the move for the week of June 15
MCN’S MOST VIEWED
Top five stories on multichannel.com, June 1-9
1. FCC Grants Spectrum Licenses to T-Mobile, Others
2. New COVID-19 Aid Bill Goes to President's Desk
3. Fox News Dominates May Cable Network Ratings
4. DirecTV Executives Arrested in Venezuela Following AT&T Pullout
5. A+E Networks to Air ‘The Time is Now: Race and Resolution’ Special
NEXT TV’S MOST VIEWED
Top stories on nexttv.com, June 1-9
1. It’s Alive! Roku Channel Expands to More Than 100 Live Linear Channels
2. DirecTV Executives Arrested in Venezuela Following AT&T Pullout
3. AT&T's 'Zero Rating' of HBO Max Taken to Task by Dem Senators
4. Window Dissing: Has Theatrical Distribution Finally Collapsed?
5. Android TV Takes Major Step in U.S. Market With Integration into TCL Smart TVs
The Five Spot
The Five Spot: Alon Orstein, Senior VP, Production & Development, TLC