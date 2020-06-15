MCN Online Extra | June 15, 2020

TV’s stories of a lifetime | Enough is enough | Nets see ‘Genius’ in music bios

Cover Story

Stories of a Lifetime for TV Reporters

The pandemic was a story that affected everyone. Then the protests related to George Floyd’s death happened.

Enough Is Enough

Police treatment of press called unprecedented in recent times

BET’s Scott Mills on Providing a Platform

Network chief says the channel has a unique role in bringing African-Americans together

Programming

Nets See ‘Genius’ in African-American Music Biographies

Policy

ISP Tax Break Could Come With New Cost

Business

Wireless Customers Sprint to T-Mobile

Fates & Fortunes

Notable executives on the move for the week of June 15

MCN’S MOST VIEWED

Top five stories on multichannel.com, June 1-9

1. FCC Grants Spectrum Licenses to T-Mobile, Others

2. New COVID-19 Aid Bill Goes to President's Desk

3. Fox News Dominates May Cable Network Ratings

4. DirecTV Executives Arrested in Venezuela Following AT&T Pullout

5. A+E Networks to Air ‘The Time is Now: Race and Resolution’ Special

NEXT TV’S MOST VIEWED

Top stories on nexttv.com, June 1-9

1. It’s Alive! Roku Channel Expands to More Than 100 Live Linear Channels

2. DirecTV Executives Arrested in Venezuela Following AT&T Pullout

3. AT&T's 'Zero Rating' of HBO Max Taken to Task by Dem Senators

4. Window Dissing: Has Theatrical Distribution Finally Collapsed?

5. Android TV Takes Major Step in U.S. Market With Integration into TCL Smart TVs

The Five Spot

The Five Spot: Alon Orstein, Senior VP, Production & Development, TLC