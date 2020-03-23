MCN Online Extra | March 23, 2020
Cover Story: Wonder Women 2020
Here’s to the Leaders
MCN’s 2020 Wonder Women to be celebrated Sept. 30
Agenda
Media Business Preps for New Normal
COVID-19: The Story of a Lifetime
Theatrical Movies Head to VOD Early
The Watchman: Firefighters Hot for ‘Tacoma FD’, Cub Reporter on Apple TV+ and Fowl Play on Disney XD
MCN’s Most Read, March 9-19
1. Verizon Closing Some Retail Stores During Pandemic
2. T-Mobile Outlines Coronavirus-Related Service Changes
3. Charter Opening WiFi Hotspots in Face of COVID-19
4. Altice USA Offers Free Broadband to Homes with K-12, College Students During Coronavirus Scare
5. Comcast Ramps Up (Public) Service to Meet Coronavirus Challenge