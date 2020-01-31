Verizon, Omnicom, Dish Execs Headline Advanced Ad Summit

How to make commercials more effective and generate more revenue

Top executives shaping the future of TV advertising will discuss the industry’s progress at Future’s Advanced Advertising Summit.

The event, being held in New York on March 24 as part of NYC TV Week Spring, will feature marketers, media buyers, technologists and ad sellers with different perspectives on how commercials can be made more effective and generate more revenue for content producers and distributors.

Hot topics to be addressed at the conference include addressable advertising, automation, attribution and guarantees based on business outcomes.

The event will be kicked off by keynote speaker John Nitti, senior VP and chief media officer at Verizon. A former media agency executive at Zenith, Nitti is responsible for strategic development at Verizon, a communications company using the latest in communications technology to reach customers and prospective customers.

Another keynote speaker is Erin Matts, CEO of Hearts & Science, the media agency that serves as an advanced advertising incubator for Omnicom Media Group.

Closing a full day will be Kevin Arrix, senior VP of Dish Media Sales, a leader in providing cross-addressable ads and programmatic sales.

“If you want to learn from the people on the front lines of the advanced advertising arena, this is where you want to be,” said Jon Lafayette, business editor for Broadcasting+Cable, a Future publication.