Social Media App 15 Seconds of Fame Partners with Brooklyn Nets

15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), a social media app that works with sports arenas to deliver better fan experiences, is partnering with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.

The collaboration with 15SOF and YinzCam, a professional sports app vendor, will enable fans to download content of themselves from the Brooklyn Nets jumbotron, directly to their phone using the 15 Seconds of Fame app. The app is available on iOS and Android.

"The Nets are a world-class organization that truly values the fan experience," said 15SOF chief marketing officer Mitch Rotter. "We are proud to partner with the Nets and YinzCam to seamlessly bring the 15SOF platform to fans from all over the world who come to Brooklyn."