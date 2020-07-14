2020 Diversity Week Events Go Virtual

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the makeup of the cable industry’s 2020 Diversity Week festivities as the annual Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner has been cancelled and both the WICT Leadership Conference and the NAMIC Conference will be held online.

In a joint statement, the three organizations announced that they are “forging ahead with new plans for virtual initiatives” to supplant the Diversity Week festivities that were scheduled for the week of Oct. 4

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every event planned for the remainder of 2020, and large group gatherings in major American cities are tightly restricted,” according to the statement.

WICT and NAMIC will proceed with virtual conferences during the week of Oct. 4, with each organization communicating directly with members and conference participants regarding their plans.

The Walter Kaitz Foundation has canceled its traditional dinner this year as a result of the pandemic, and will “pivot to a major fundraising campaign to support the deliberate work of its grants programs and bridge the fundraising gap caused by the cancellation,” according to the statement.

In March, the T Howard Foundation cancelled it’s diversity fundraising dinner due to the coronavirus pandemic.