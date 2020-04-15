5G Action Launches COVID-19 Telehealth Ad Campaign

5G Action is doing some COVID-19 stimulus of its own, launching a five-figure targeted digital ad campaign making the point that 5G technology for telemedicine is essential for fighting COVID-19 "now."

The campaign will run for 30 days at a minimum and will target telecommunications and healthcare policymakers in and around Washington D.C.

The campaign combines a shout out for the Hill and FCC efforts to ramp up telemedicine with its points that freeing up more 5G spectrum will be key to remote healthcare.

"The benefits of 5G technology are endless, but nowhere are the benefits more important and immediate than in our healthcare system," said 5G Action Now Spokesperson Ian Prior of the new campaign. "We applaud Chairman Pai and the FCC for its $200 million tele-health plan and encourage Congress to keep working to expand 5G and help Americans get the healthcare they need during the Covid-19 pandemic."

The $200 million the FCC is spending came from the CARES Act COVID-19 aid bill, and the FCC also will spend another $100 million in broadband government subsidy money on a telehealth pilot program.