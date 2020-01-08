5G Bills Pass House

The House has passed three bipartisan 5G bills, which passed out of the House Energy & Commerce Committee in November.

The bills are primarily about considering and strategizing and encouraging, rather than commanding, which helped them get that bipartisan support. They must still get Senate approval and the President's signature, but both are likely.

H. Res. 575, "express[es] the sense of the House of Representatives that all stakeholders in the deployment of 5G communications infrastructure should carefully consider and adhere to the recommendations adopted at the Prague 5G security conferences.

H.R. 2881, the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2019, directs the President to develop a "Secure Next Generation Mobile Communications Strategy” in consultation with the heads of FCC, NTIA, and Department of Homeland Security, as well as the DNI and Secretary of Defense."

H.R. 4500, the Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2019, directs NTIA to "encourage participation by trusted American companies and other stakeholders in standards-setting bodies, and to offer technical assistance to stakeholders that do elect to participate, in the course of developing standards for 5G networks and future generations of communications networks."

“The House continues to pass legislation that will help keep the American people safe. The whole-of-government approach of the Secure 5G and Beyond Act will force the Trump Administration to get serious about protecting Americans as 5G services are deployed," said E&C Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Communications Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.). " The timing is particularly important given the increased risk of cyberattacks arising from the conflict with Iran. All three of these bills are important for securing America’s wireless future, and we hope they won’t languish in the Senate.”

“These bipartisan bills will help us achieve a national priority for the United States: winning the global race to 5G. This technology holds the key to the possibility of self-driving cars, the Internet of Things, telemedicine, rural broadband, and many other doors we have yet to open," said E&C ranking member Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and Communications Subcommittee ranking member Bob Latta (R-Ohio). Our legislation from the Energy and Commerce Committee will help develop a strategy to secure 5G wireless networks across the United States, solidify America’s position as a global 5G leader, and ensure our national security interests are upheld in international 5G standards. The future of connectivity in America relies on 5G and we urge swift action in the Senate to send these bipartisan measures to President Trump’s desk,” Walden and Latta said.