A&E Cancels 'Live PD'

A&E Network has canceled Live PD, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The cancelation comes as protests against police brutality have swept the country, stemming from the death of George Floyd as he was in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on May 25.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E said in a statement. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The series, which followed police departments "on a typical Friday night" across the country, was hosted by Dan Abrams along with Dallas Police Department detectives Rich Emberlin and Kevin Jackson.

Live PD's cancelation came on the heels of Paramount Network's axe of long-running law enforcement series Cops.

Big Fish Entertainment produced Live PD, which premiered in 2016, for A&E Network.