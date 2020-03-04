A&E Network To Develop Specials for Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers

A&E Network will produce three April specials around country music legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the network announced Wednesday.

Dolly Parton

The Willie Nelson: American Outlaw special debuts April 12 and pays tribute to Nelson’s seven-decade long career through on-stage performances, interviews and behind the scenes concert footage. The special also offers a look at the Willie Nelson tribute concert, which includes appearances from George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and The Little Willies, according to the network.

Also on April 12, the network will premiere Biography: Dolly, which will explore the life and five-decade career of the songwriter/performer who has influenced generations of country and pop artists. The special will feature interviews with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and other friends and fellow musicians.

Biography: Kenny Rogers, premieres April 13 and follows his journey to country singer, actor and pop-culture icon, said the network.