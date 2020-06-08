A+E Networks to Air ‘The Time is Now: Race and Resolution’ Special

A+E has teamed with the NAACP and media company OZY to create a June 8 special focusing on race relations in America.

The special, The Time is Now: Race and Resolution, will air commercial free across A+E Networks-owned A&E, HISTORY, VICE TV, Lifetime, FYI and LMN, and will discuss issues regarding systemic racism, implicit bias, economic inequality, and cases of police brutality which have plagued our nation, according to the company.

Hosted by OZY CEO/co-founder Carlos Watson, the special will feature appearances from

NAACP president Derrick Johnson, NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar, actress Yvette Nicole Brown, activist and Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill and Houston Police Department chief Art Acevedo.

“In times like these, it is our responsibility to use our powerful platforms to inform and inspire positive change, said Paul Buccieri, president, A+E Networks Group. “We are proud to partner with the NAACP and OZY to bring this important program to audiences around the country.”