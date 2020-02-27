ABC, ESPN, Fox Anchors to Host Wonder Women Gala

ABC’s Linsey Davis, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge and Fox’s Angie Goff will host the 22nd annual Wonder Women awards luncheon on Thursday, March 26, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The gala luncheon will celebrate the accomplishments of 12 Wonder Women and 12 Women to Watch. It is a centerpiece event of New York City TV Week Spring. Other events at NYC TV Week Spring are Advanced Advertising (March 24), CultureX Conversations (March 25) and Next TV Summit (March 25). For more about NYC TV Week Spring, visit NYCTVWeek.com.

Linsey Davis

Linsey Davis joined ABC News in 2007. She is a correspondent filing reports for World News, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline. She also anchors two primetime news hours on streaming channel ABC News Live. In September 2019, she moderated ABC News’ Democratic presidential debate.

Davis got the only interview with comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of dozens of sexual assault allegations. Leading up to the Iowa caucuses, she interviewed the spouses of seven of the presidential candidates as part of a series called “Running Mates.” In 2009, she reported on the miracle on the Hudson and Michael Jackson’s death. That same year, she also made waves with her Nightline report “Single Black Female.” The story, which went viral, examined why African-American women are the least likely of any race or gender to walk down the aisle.

Davis joined ABC News as a New York-based correspondent for ABC NewsOne, the network’s affiliate news service. Before joining the network in June 2007, Davis was anchor of the weekend evening newscasts at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis. Davis has received several honors for her reporting, including two Emmy Awards and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award. Her children's book, “The World is Awake,” became a bestseller in February 2019; and in August 2019, Davis released her second book, “One Big Heart,” which also became a bestseller.

Angie Goff

Angie Goff, Anchor and Reporter at WTTG FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., has been reporting the news from the nation's capital for more than a decade. From the caucuses in Iowa to the hurricanes in South Carolina and the Royal Wedding across the pond, she’s covered it all.

Goff has anchored breaking stories for network and local broadcasts including the Charleston church massacre, Pope Francis’ U.S. visit and the Congressional baseball shooting in Alexandria.

A self-proclaimed "people person," Goff loves meeting new friends in the community and staying in touch with them through her social channels. She is the creator and host of "The Oh My Goff Show," a fun quirky podcast that airs weekly on Youtube and Apple Podcasts. Before joining FOX 5, she was an anchor at NBC Washington, where she also contributed to TODAY and filled in as a host for Early TODAY and MSNBC. The George Mason graduate got her start working at Entertainment Tonight in L.A.

Laura Rutledge

Laura Rutledge, Host and Reporter at ESPN and the SEC Network, joined ESPN’s coverage of the Southeastern Conference in 2014 as a reporter on SEC Network and ESPN. She recently signed a multi-year contract extension in fall 2019, becoming a permanent contributor to Get Up.

Rutledge has expanded her portfolio at the network over the past year to include regular stints as a SportsCenter anchor and as a red carpet host at the Home Depot College Football Awards and the ESPYs. Rutledge is in her third year as SEC Nation host and her fourth year with the show overall. She has also contributed to ESPN and SEC Network’s live-event programming for college football, basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball. She was a mainstay in ESPN’s extensive championship coverage surrounding the College Football Playoff, NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, and both the Women’s College World Series and College World Series.

Prior to joining ESPN, Rutledge was a sports anchor for CNN’s New Day and Early Start. She also worked on HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade, as well as Fox Sports.

For more about Multichannel News Wonder Women, please visit mcnwonderwomen.com