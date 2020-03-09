ACA connects D.C. summit postponed

Concerns about spreading the coronavirus prompted the cable trade group ACA Connects to postpone its 27th annual summit (March 17-19) in Washington, D.C., one of many such actions taken in the realms of technology and other industries. (An ad for the event in this issue of Multichannel News was printed before the postponement.) NYC TV Week Spring, produced by MCN parent Future plc (March 24-26), and the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April were still on as scheduled at presstime. For the latest tech event coverage, go to multichannel.com and NextTV.com.