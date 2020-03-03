ACA Connects: Policy Summit Still a 'Go'

ACA Connects said its Focus on the Future policy conference scheduled for March 17-19 in Washington is still on track, but the association continues to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) issue closely.

In a March 3 letter to attendees, ACAC president Matt Polla said their health and safety is his number one concern.

He said that after consultation with the board's executive committee the conference will proceed as scheduled. He said ACAC was working with the Grand Hyatt hotel, which was providing "a clean environment with the best on hand in prevention and immediate care."

He also pointed out that there were currently no travel restrictions for travel in the U.S.

But Polka also said ACAC was monitoring the situation and would inform them of any updates or changes in plans. For companies that might be changing their travel plans, he asked that they inform ACAC before March 6 (Friday).