Rob Shema

A top ACA Connects (ACAC) staffer is exiting the association, but staying in the family, as it were.

Rob Shema, EVP of member services and finance and chief of staff, is leaving to become the CEO of ACAC member Com Net of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

ACA represents smaller and midsized communications companies. Shema's last day at ACA will be March 23.

"For sixteen years, Rob Shema has been the beating Member heart of our association, integral to ACAC’s growth and expansion," said ACA Connects President Matt Polka. "He has led every element of our association’s management. "Through his leadership, ACA Connects has grown membership for both operators and associate members, and he has increased active participation in Member policy programs," Polka said. That included growing ACAC's political action committee.

The association had no comment on who would replace Shema.