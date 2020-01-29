Ad Groups Seek Delay of California Privacy Law

Major advertising associations have called on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to delay enforcement of the state’s tough new privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, though a formal enforcement framework has yet to be hammered out.

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) told Becerra that the thousands of companies they represent need more time to review and implement the final regs once they are released.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

The industry groups argued that even though the law went into effect, how it will be overseen and enforced has yet to be determined so it is unclear what the compliance obligations will be.

"Given the extraordinary complexity of the law and the wide range of open issues to be clarified from the draft guidance, there will not be sufficient time for many businesses to effectively implement the final regulations prior to the anticipated enforcement date of July 1, 2020," they said.

There could be even less clarity if the rules change between now and when they are finalized, the groups added.

They say the law should not be enforceable until six months after the final rules are released, rather than the current July 1 trigger date.