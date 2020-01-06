Aiken's Contract Extended at WISPA

Will remain atop association until at least 2022

Claude Aiken

Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) President Claude Aiken will remain atop that organization at least through 2022.

The WISPA board has extended his contract.

Aiken joined the association in 2018 from the FCC, where he had been an advisor to FCc Chairman Tom Wheeler and commissioner and acting chair Mignon Clyburn.

“Our growing members are in the business of connecting unserved and underserved communities with broadband," said Aiken, "[and] of giving choice and great connectivity where there wasn’t. WISPA is here to help them concentrate on that instead of red tape and other distractions which can get in the way of that important work.”

WISPA is a trade group representing over 850 fixed wireless internet service providers.