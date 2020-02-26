Alison Pepper Joins Creative Artists Agency

Will be based in New York representing talent

Alison Pepper

Alison Pepper has joined Creative Artists Agency as one of their agents in their Television-News and Sports Media department. She will represent talent, on-air personalities and producers and will be based in New York.

Pepper will report to Jeff Jacobs and Nick Khan, co-heads of the Television-News & Sports Media department.

Before CAA, Pepper spent 18 years with CBS network news magazine, 60 Minutes as a senior producer. She was also responsible for recruiting journalists to CBS News and created the CBS News Associates Program, a competitive entry-level program to bring in aspiring journalists to CBS.