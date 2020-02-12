Altice to Buy Service Electric New Jersey Systems for $150M

Altice USA said it has reached an agreement to purchase Pennsylvania-based Service Electric Cable TV of New Jersey for $150 million in cash.

The deal, which would expand Altice USA’s New Jersey footprint — it already has operations in Newark, Hoboken and other communities in the state — is expected to close in the third quarter. Service Electric operates systems in Hunterdon and Warren counties in New Jersey.

Other Service Electric operations in Pennsylvania were not part of the deal and will remain with the company that was founded in 1948 by the Walson family.

Altice USA didn’t give anymore specifics on the deal, but said in a press release announcing its Q4 results that it will bring “thousands of additional homes and businesses” into the fold.