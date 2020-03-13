Altice USA Offers Free Broadband to Homes with K-12, College Students During Coronavirus Scare

Beginning March 16, Altice USA said it will offer homes within its footprint with K-12 and/or college students free broadband service for up to 60 days to keep those who may be displaced due to school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Altice USA will offer its 30 Megabit-per-second Altice Advantage high-speed data service to qualifying homes without internet access within its footprint. The cable operator joins other cable operators like Charter Communications and Comcast who have enacted similar programs to help customers during work and school closures to prevent spreading the virus. Starting Monday, March 16, 2020, eligible households interested in this high-speed data service can call:

866-200-9522 to enroll in Optimum region

888-633-0030 to enroll in Suddenlink region

In addition, Altice USA has joined the Keep Americans Connected Pledge recently announced by Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai. As part of the pledge, Altice USA has committed for the next 60 days to:

not terminate broadband and voice service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them.

“We know that our connectivity services, especially broadband and voice, are essential for fostering learning for students, powering our local businesses, and keeping our communities connected,” Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei said in a press release. “Altice USA is proud to do its part in ensuring that customers and businesses in our service areas have reliable access to the connectivity services that are critically important during this rapidly evolving public health situation.”