Amazon Orders More of Pacino’s ‘Hunters’ Series

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season for the Al Pacino thriller series Hunters. David Weil created the show and Jordan Peele executive produces.

Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton are in the cast. Season one began on Amazon Prime Feb. 21.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment produced season one. Weil was co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and was an executive producer alongside Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick, and David Ellender from Sonar Entertainment.