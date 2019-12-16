Amazon Prime Video Integrated into Dish’s Hopper 3

Dish Network has finally joined the legions of pay TV operators that let subscribers access Amazon Prime Video directly on the main interface of their set-top.

Dish’s Hopper 3 DVR will now have the SVOD platform natively embedded, allowing the dwindling ranks of Dish subscribers with the device to access shows like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel without toggling between HDMI inputs.

Just like it has with Comcast’s X1 platform for several years now, Amazon Prime can be accessed via voice control—users merely say, “Launch Prime Video” into their Dish voice remote.

Hopper 3 users can also stream Amazon Prime Video 4K content.

“Rather than switching between inputs, devices or even remotes to watch Prime Video, our customers get the convenience of having all of their programming in one place, providing more value to the Hopper 3 experience,” said Brian Neylon, group president of Dish TV, in a statement.

Amazon Prime joins Dish’s catalog of integrated video streaming options, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids.