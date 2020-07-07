Amazon Prime Video Launches User Profiles

Amazon Prime Video is finally adding user profiles, allowing subscribers to manage up to six personalized profiles per household.

Rolling out in phases starting today in the U.S. and other parts of the globe, the feature will allow each account to have one primary user profile, plus a combination of five other adult and kids profiles—it’s similar, of course, to the scheme top SVOD service Netflix has employed for several years.

Each profile will offer distinct user recommendations based on previous viewing, as well as distinct progress settings as to how far into a particular show the individual user might be. In other words, if your spouse jumped ahead on, say, Hanna, that won’t affect where you are in the show once you decide to pick it back up again.

Profiles also have PIN-based security features, allowing parents to control what their kids watch, as well as their ability to purchase and rent transactional video.

Initially, the feature will be available to users of the Prime Video app for Amazon Fire TV OTT devices, and on iOS and Android mobile devices. The user profiles will also be enabled via the open internet for users of 10th-generation or newer Amazon Fire tablets. In the living room, the Amazon Prime Video app for PlayStation 4 will also support the feature.

As for what took Amazon so long to activate this industry-standard feature, the company isn’t saying.