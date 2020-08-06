Amazon Studios Strikes First-Look Deal with Lizzo

Company to develop series based on 'A League of Their Own' film

Amazon Studios has struck a first-look production deal with Grammy-winning artist Lizzo, the company announced Thursday during its virtual TCA press tour presentation.

Phil McCarten/CBS

Lizzo appeared along with Amazon Studios co-television heads Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders to announce the deal. Lizzo co-starred in the 2019 theatrical film Hustlers.

In other Amazon Studios news, the company will develop a series version of the 1992 baseball film A League of Their Own, with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson starring and servicing as executive producer for the series.