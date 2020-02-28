Amazon, Roku, Hulu, YouTube and Vudu Among the Brands Presenting at IAB’s 8-Day NewFronts Event

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has announced its agenda for its spring 2020 Digital Content NewFronts event in New York, a lineup that will include presentations from YouTube, Amazon, Roku, Hulu, Vudu, Twitter and Verizon.

A four-day series of 13 stand-alone presentations will kick off Monday, April 27 and run through Friday, May 1. It will lead into a two-day conference event branded “Streaming Week,” and co-produced by the IAB and Hulu.

The final NewFronts event will be Hulu’s morning presentation on Wednesday, May 6.

The expansion to a week and a half comes after IAB retrenched the NewFronts program from two weeks to one week in 2018.

“This year’s event is an entirely ‘new NewFronts’,” said Randall Rothenberg, CEO of IAB, in a statement. “Digital video, streaming and audio is no longer the future; it is happening now and demands an entirely new program. We’ve made major commitments and investments, from event programming to launching the first-ever Streaming Week. This is the only event that brings digital, streaming, and audio together to make opportunities for brands and the entire ecosystem clear,”

Added aid Peter Naylor, senior VP and head of advertising sales for Hulu: “Consumer behavior has changed, but the advertising industry has not kept pace. As a leader in streaming TV, we have an obligation to help the industry to arrive at where consumers are, faster and with ease. Streaming Week will give focused attention to the category, and deliver a real opportunity for marketers, platforms, creators, and technology partners to arrive at where the industry is going, faster and smarter.”