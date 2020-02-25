AMC Networks Signs Dish Distribution Deal

Agreement includes SVOD and ad free services
Author:
Publish date:

AMC Networks said it reached a new long-term distribution agreement with Dish Network and its Sling TV virtual MVPD that includes carriage of both AMC’s cable networks and its over-the-top streaming services.

AMC shows include 'Better Call Saul' (pictured).

AMC shows include 'Better Call Saul' (pictured).

Dish and Sling will launch AMC’s Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and Urban Movie Channel subscription services, plus the ad-free AMC Premiere and IFC Film Unlimited.

“We’re pleased to expand on our successful longtime partnership with DISH with the launch of our diverse portfolio of growing ad-free and targeted on-demand services and continued carriage of our linear networks,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “Much like our linear channels, our ad-free services provide passionate audiences with exceptional content and new ways to innovate with valued distribution partners like Dish as our businesses evolve together.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Related

Better Call Saul -- AMC
OTT

Charter to Launch AMC’s SVOD Services

Under new carriage renewal deal, cable operator will make available to its customers Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC, along with premium ad-free linear channel AMC Premiere