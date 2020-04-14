AMC to Air First Season of Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’

Streaming service's horror anthology series to make AMC debut in May
Author:
Publish date:

AMC will air the first season of sister streaming service Shudder’s original series Creepshow beginning May 4, the network said Tuesday.

Creepshow_2x3_R2

AMC will air two episodes of the horror anthology series, based on the 1982 Stephen King movie of the same name, every Monday night beginning May 4 and running through May 18, the network said. The series is executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

Creepshow was a phenomenal success in its first season on Shudder. As we continue to experiment with show sharing across our portfolio of defining brands at AMC Networks, it felt like a no brainer to give fans of Greg Nicotero’s masterful zombie work on The Walking Dead Universe a chance to see this, his passion project,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios in a statement. “Greg’s Creepshow is a brilliant homage to the original classic horror film and we couldn’t happier to air it on AMC, or more grateful to our colleagues at Shudder.”

Related