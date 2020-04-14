AMC to Air First Season of Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’

AMC will air the first season of sister streaming service Shudder’s original series Creepshow beginning May 4, the network said Tuesday.

AMC will air two episodes of the horror anthology series, based on the 1982 Stephen King movie of the same name, every Monday night beginning May 4 and running through May 18, the network said. The series is executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

“Creepshow was a phenomenal success in its first season on Shudder. As we continue to experiment with show sharing across our portfolio of defining brands at AMC Networks, it felt like a no brainer to give fans of Greg Nicotero’s masterful zombie work on The Walking Dead Universe a chance to see this, his passion project,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios in a statement. “Greg’s Creepshow is a brilliant homage to the original classic horror film and we couldn’t happier to air it on AMC, or more grateful to our colleagues at Shudder.”