Software and services company believes the private wireless network business is about to take flight

Software and services vendor Amdocs has received FCC authorization to operate as a commercial Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrator for private wireless networks built on 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum.

The SAS approval follows an FCC review of Amdocs’ Initial Commercial Deployment report and consultation with the Department of Defense and National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

St. Louis-based Amdocs applied for SAS authorization at the same time Federated Wireless, Google, CommScope and Sony did. But it was not approved by the FCC in September as those companies were.

Amdocs said its software and consulting service capabilities, including SAS, and its network expertise will help bridge the worlds of enterprise IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and LTE/5G /private networks to address the unique communications and connected-applications requirements of wireless service providers, utilities, healthcare organizations and other businesses to better enable them to meet the needs of their customers and the digital society of today.

Amdocs offers a suite of services and solutions covering wireless network design, rollout, testing and operations for CBRS and non-CBRS based networks.

“At a time where high-speed connectivity, including 5G, is more important than ever, the democratization of radio spectrum through CBRS enables service providers to deliver new public and private wireless networks, while enterprises across industries will benefit from improved connectivity and service flexibility,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs. “Amdocs is excited to support the accelerated design and delivery of next-generation networks with our ecosystem of network solutions and services, including our FCC-approved SAS platform.”