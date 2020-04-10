Amy Schumer Set For Self-Shot Show on Food Network

Food Network said it has fast tracked a new culinary series featuring comedian and actress Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a professional chef specializing in farm-to-table cuisine. Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (working title) will be self-shot while the couple is quarantined at home, aiming to debut on the Discovery-owned network later this spring. Eight 30-minute episodes are planned.

Amy Schumer of Comedy Central’s 'Inside Amy Schumer' takes her trophy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series to the “Emmy Winner’s Circle” during the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governor’s Ball at the Los Angeles Convention Center (2015 file photo).

Fischer will cook tasty, comforting dishes using farm fresh ingredients, and Schumer will mix the cocktails, the network said. They will tackle "relatable, culinary themes such as brunch, tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more," the network said.

"Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house," network president Courtney White said in a release. "Shot entirely themselves, Amy's boundless humor and Chris' culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food."

"Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions -- for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating," Schumer said. "With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us -- The Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations."