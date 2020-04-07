ANA Maintains Push to Delay CCPA Enforcement Mandate

The Association of National Advertisers has found yet another reason to push California to delay enforcement of its new privacy law, the California Consumer Protection Act.

The latest spur was Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order extending the period for public review of the proposed new enforcement regime by 60 days, which means the enforcement rules--which would still have to be implemented via a rulemaking--could not even go into effect until just before, or potentially even after, the mandated enforcement date of July 1.

The CCPA is already in effect, but just how it can and will be enforced is what has yet to be determined.

In a blog post, Association of National Advertisers executive Dan Jaffee cited the order, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, in calling once again for a little more time--until January 2021--before the enforcement mandate kicks in.

"Enforcing last minute regulations without giving companies time to adapt their practices accordingly is not right," he worte. "It is not fair for consumers who expect standard, legally compliant responses from business. It is not fair for businesses who deserve clarity in regard to their obligations under the CCPA."

Consumer groups have called on California attorney general Xavier Becerra to reject industry efforts to delay enforcement.