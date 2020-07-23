ANA Releases List of Diverse Suppliers

Says it will be updated in September

The Association of National Advertisers has come up with an initial list of diverse advertising and marketing services suppliers.

The first page of ANA's new diverse supplier list

The list comprises more than 100 companies including agencies, media, production, promotion, and research and stems from ANA's May report, The Power of Supplier Diversity, which showed that three quarters of ANA members have strategic plans to hire diverse suppliers for their organizations, but only 40% had such plans for marketing and advertising services. At the time, ANA committed to compiling the list, which comprises companies "owned or run by Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.

“The ANA is resolute in its belief that supplier diversity offers many benefits to corporations,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. “It provides opportunities for business expansion as new consumer needs emerge based on shifting demographics. Supplier diversity drives competition between existing and potential suppliers while promoting innovation, as diverse vendors can offer new products, services, and solutions.”

The May study cited the main value addeds of supplier diversity were "community empowerment and positive social impact."

Liodice called the list "a living resource," and ANA says there are undoubtely others and it will update the list in September.

Those already on the list have been certified diverse by the National Minority Supplier Development Council;the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Woman-Owned Small Business, and Minority Business Enterprise.

ANA says it welcomes suggestions for additions to the list at diversesuppliers@ana.net.