Anthem Makes NCTC Deal For Fight Network, Game Plus

Anthem Sports & Entertainment made a deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative that makes Anthem’s Fight Network and Game Plus available to the NCTC’s 750 mid-sized and small operators.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement follows Anthem and the NCTC reaching a multi-year renewal of their carriage agreement covering AXS TV and HDNet Movies in April.

“We are proud to continue our successful partnership with NCTC, as we make Fight Network and Game+ widely available to their diverse membership of TV distributors,” said Randy Brown, senior VP of Distribution for Anthem. “Each channel offers something unique for sports enthusiasts of all tastes, ranging from combat sports and pro wrestling, to fantasy and esports, and everything in-between. We look forward to sharing our high-quality content with even more viewers across North America.”

Fight Network provides combat sports coverage, including more than 300 hours of live fights from around the world.

Game Plus features eSports, fantasy sports, wagering and millennial sports content, including high-stakes power, wrestling and other action-adventure and competition-based shows.