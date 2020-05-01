NYC TV Week: Apple TV Plus Has Pandemic’s Biggest Audience Demand Spike Among SVOD Services, Research Group Says

Parrot Analytics also says demand for new shows is now split between linear and subscription streaming

Audience demand for series and season premieres is now split evenly among subscription streaming platforms and linear TV, according to Parrot Analytics.

The research firm has created a proprietary metric it calls “demand expressions,” which is an amalgamation of consumer signals indicating their intention to watch a show.

Visit Next TV to read more stories like this one.

“It’s a holistic view into what people really want,” said Alejandro Rojas, director of applied analytics for Parrot, speaking during today’s NYC Spring TV Week virtual panel presentation, an event produced by MCN parent company Future U.S.

Parrot Analytics

Notably, among individual platforms, based on Parrot’s demand expressions metrics, Apple TV Plus has had the biggest demand increase during the pandemic viewing period, increasing its share by nearly 9%—more than even Netflix.