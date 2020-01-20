Is It Already Too Late for Apple TV+?

The new streaming service has huge creators and a technology brand that’s second to none. But it’s struggling for buzz early on as Disney, a company known much better for content, sucks out all the air in the room

PASADENA, Calif. — “Apple TV+ is home for the world’s most creative storytellers,” said PR exec Rita Cooper Lee at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, where the recently introduced streaming service just made its first appearance to offer panels on four of its original series.

The question: Can the biggest name in consumer technology get anyone to watch anything these top creative storytellers produce?



Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ has promised the end user a potpourri of exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries. Drama The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell was its signature entry. Despite the mixed reviews, it did manage to snag three Golden Globe Award nominations (including Best Television Series – Drama) and a Screen Actors Guild award for Jennifer Aniston for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, which for a new streaming service is an impressive feat.



The Morning Show, however, was only one of eight shows (seven scripted and one non-scripted) available at Apple TV+’s inception. Nothing else has been all that buzzworthy. Only about 5% of U.S. streaming homes sampled Apple TV+ in the latter six weeks in fourth quarter 2019 it was available, according to a poll conducted by market research firm HarrisX for equity research boutique MoffettNathanson. And there was an immediate obstacle: Disney+, which just 11 days after the introduction of Apple TV+ debuted with an endless well of content from Disney films, Disney animation, Disney Channel Originals, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic for $6.99 per month.

This same poll by HarrisX found that 23% of the overall market used Disney+ in December.



Even at a lower monthly cost, Apple TV+ at $4.99 may not be able to adequately compete in this new era of “streaming wars” unless it significantly beefs up its original programming slate. Peacock, from NBCUniversal; and HBO Max, from WarnerMedia are launching in the spring, and both have extensive libraries to rely on.

Continued: To read the rest of this news feature, please visit our new digital publication, Next TV.