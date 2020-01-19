Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest’ Renewed for Sophomore Campaign

Apple TV+ Saturday continued its run of new series renewals in advance of their premieres with the greenlighting of a second season of comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

The series, which debuts on Feb. 7, is set in a video game development studio and stars Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham and Imani Hakim, said the streaming service during its Television Critics Association press winter press tour session. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is produced by David Hornsby.

In other Apple TV+ news, the service has set a March 6 date for the reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series Amazing Stories. The service will also debut it's unscripted series Home on April 17; its drama/thriller series Defending Jacob -- starring Chris Evans -- on April 24; UK-based comedy series Trying on May 1; and docu-series Dear -- from producer R.J. Cutler that will chronicle the lives of such iconic celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder and Spike Lee -- on June 5.