‘At-Home Variety Show’ Begins on Peacock

Weekday series The At-Home Variety Show debuts on Peacock May 11. Seth MacFarlane will introduce each installment of the program. Most shows will be under 10 minutes, and the series will run for four weeks.

Stars turning up on the show include Fred Armisen, Elizabeth Banks, Kate del Castillo, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Will Forte, Chelsea Handler, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, Dule Hill, Tara Lipinski, Jane Lynch, Christopher Meloni, Ne-Yo, Lilly Singh and Larry Wilmore.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. It is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the U.S.

The show will raise support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way.

“We are excited to stream The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of original content, Peacock. “Peacock’s launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities.”