AT&T Funds Diverse Educational Initiatives

In its latest investment in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, AT&T said it will give $1.2 million from its Distance Learning and Family Connections fund to seven alumni of its Aspire Accelerator program.

That program funds and mentors education-focused startup companies.

Related: All the Latest News on OVID-19 Impact on the industry

"As millions of students shift to distance learning because of COVID-19, small businesses focused on education are critical to ensuring that transition is successful," said AT&T.

The companies getting the funds are Boddle, CareerVillage, CommonLit, LiftEd, ListenWise, LitLab and TalkingPoints, all of which are run by either women or minorities and focused on reaching underserved communities.

“Our country is grappling with an unprecedented challenge,” said AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. “Now more than ever before, connecting people with the resources they need to maintain a sense of normalcy is paramount.”