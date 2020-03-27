AT&T Gets STA to Boost Spectrum for Puerto Rico, V.I.

The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau has granted another special temporary authority (STA) for spectrum sharing in the age of coronavirus.

FCC Chairman tweeted about the special authorization:

The STA allows AT&T to borrow spectrum from Dish to serve Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands during the pandemic. AT&T has 60 days to use the AWS-4 spectrum to meet expanded traffic demands for teleworkers, home schoolers and more. "I thank DISH for consenting to this use of its

spectrum and to the U.S. Department of Justice for its cooperation," said Pai. "I’m grateful to AT&T for requesting this STA and I’m pleased we can grant it.”

The FCC has already issued STA's to AT&T, as well as Verizon, U.S. Cellular and T-Mobile. Dish, Comcast, and Northstar Wireless are among the spectrum lenders.