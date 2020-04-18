AT&T Misreports High-Speed Broadband Availability

AT&T has told the FCC that thousands of census blocks the company had previously told the commission were getting high-speed broadband from the company at 25/3 Mbps weren't getting that high-speed broadband after all.

That came in a filing last week letting the FCC know that if nobody else was providing high-speed to those blocks (defined as 25 Mbps/3 Mbps), they could be eligible for the new multi-billion-dollar rural broadband subsidy program the FCC is launching.

"[I]f no other carrier has reported broadband deployment at speeds of at least 25 Mbps downstream/3 Mbps upstream for this list of CBs, they may be eligible for the RDOF Phase I auction," AT&T pointed out.

AT&T told Ars Technica that the mistake was the result of geocoding software by a third party.

The FCC has launched a program to improve the accuracy of the data it collects on where broadband is and isn't, a deficit the FCC has conceded, as have numerous unhappy legislators on both sides of the aisle. AT&T's overreporting of high-speed availability was not inspiring confidence in critics of that collection, per the tweet by Public Knowledge's Harold Feld:

The FCC is preparing to give out up to $16 billion in the first phase of its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

That effort has taken on new urgency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic-driven shelter-in-place populace and the Trump Administration plan to try and make sure all kids K-12 have access to broadband for remote learning.