AT&T Takes New Steps to Fight Virus

AT&T has announced additional coronavirus-related changes to its service.

It has already signed the FCC pledge not to terminate residential and small business customers due to inability to pay, to waive late fees, and open up Wi-Fi hotspots.

In addition to waiving usage overage charges for consumer home wireline and fixed wireless internet customers, which it had already announced, the company says it will provide businesses, schools and universities with 90 days of conference calls and video conferencing services free fi they sign up for Cisco Webex Meetings with AT&T.

AT&T also said it would provide credits for charges incurred by wireless customers visiting CDC Level-3 countries where it offers service. Level-3 countries include South Korea, China, Iran and most of Europe.

Business customers on its World Connect® Advantage plan can get half off their long-distance plan.

On the tele-education front, AT&T says it underwriting the cost of setting up a “one-stop” resource center to support the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), which is developing tools for parents, teachers and schools.