AT&T, Verizon Among Companies Backing Platform for Small Business Aid

AT&T and Verizon are among the charter members of a new Stand for Small Business coalition launched by American Express.

The companies are pledging to provide "meaningful support" to small businesses trying to navigate the shuttered world of COVID-19.

The coalition says it will give millions of those small businesses tools, expertise, services and more to help them reduce operating expenses, manage a remote workforce and boost their digital capabilities and profile.

The idea is to provide a centralized platform for much of the help already being provided.

Other coalition members include some of the biggest Big Tech: Facebook, Google, Dell, and Microsoft.