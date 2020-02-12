AT&T TV: Everything You Need to Know About the Streaming Version of AT&T’s Premium Pay TV Service

AT&T TV, the streaming version of the telecom’s premium full-bundled pay TV service and its longterm replacement for DirecTV satellite TV, will launch nationwide February 27.

News site Cord Cutter News confirmed the date — emails by Next TV to AT&T reps have yet to be responded to. Publicly, AT&T has more broadly targeted this month for the nationwide deployment. It hasn’t specified a date, but sources had pegged it for February 11.

AT&T TV is being positioned as the balm for the wireless giant’s recent pay TV subscriber struggles. AT&T lost another 1.2 million customers across its DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T Now platforms in the fourth quarter alone. It has lost round 5 million satellite and IPTV video customers since 2016.

Visit Next TV to read the rest of this story.