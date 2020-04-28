AXS TV, HDNet Movies Sign NCTC Renewal

Anthem Sports & Entertainment networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies have a renewed agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative providing access to more than 750 small to mid-sized cable and broadband operators around the country.

AXS TV programming includes coverage of concert events, Dan Rather's Big Interview show and, more recently, Daryl Hall's Live From Daryl's House.

Related: Anthem Buys Majority Stake In AXS TV

“This important agreement with the NCTC presents us with a valuable opportunity to bring AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES’ exclusive premium content to even more viewers across the country,” Randy Brown, Senior Vice President of Distribution for Anthem, said in a statement. “AXS TV is perfectly suited to music and pop culture fans, providing an unprecedented lineup of classic concerts, exclusive live performances, celebrity interviews and professional wrestling from the industry’s top talent, while HDNET MOVIES has something for film buffs of all ages to enjoy with a catalog of beloved blockbusters and cinematic classics. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NCTC members and delivering high quality content they cannot find anywhere else, for many years to come.”

“We are pleased to have extended our agreement with AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES,” said Judy Meyka, Executive Vice President, of Programming, NCTC. “We are excited to build on this successful partnership with Anthem as we move forward.”