AXS TV to Air April 4 ‘Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid’ Event

AXS TV Saturday will air the live Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid event, the network announced Thursday.

The four-hour event, which will raise money and awareness for an emergency relief fund benefiting working comedians who have been financially impacted due to the spread of COVID-19, will feature such comedians as Dave Attell, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger Bob Saget and David Spade.

YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch will also stream the live event.

“Now more than ever, the world could use a little levity,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for viewers across the country to sit back, relax, and let the country’s top comics entertain them with a night of laughs that we hope will provide some joy, while raising funds for an important cause. AXS TV is proud to continue to offer live simulcast events such as Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid, and we look forward to sharing them with our audience.”

In addition to broadcasting the event, AXS TV is supporting Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid, providing tech support and studio operations in collaboration with Laugh Lounge.