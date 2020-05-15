B+C, Next TV Name Recipients of Best of Show Special Edition Awards

Awards were created in the absence of the spring NAB Show

Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV have selected the winners of the 2020 Best of Show Special Edition Awards.

The special edition of the program was created this year in the absence of a physical spring NAB Show. The program highlights and helps promote outstanding new, recently introduced and pending products and services.

The winners of Best of Show Special Edition Awards from B+C and Next TV are:

At B+C:

Edge Networks -- Evoca Broadcast Television Service.

Maxon -- Cinema 4D.

At Next TV:

Firstlight Media -- QUICKPLAY TV STOREFRONT.

Wheatstone -- Remote Dimension Three Touch.

Winners have been selected (from entries) by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors. Other publications in the Future B2B media technology group have also announced Best of Show Special Edition Award winners, including TV Technology.

"Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year's program under such unusual circumstances," Paul McLane, managing director of content in Future's B2B media technology group. "It's clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry."

Winners and nominees will be featured in a Program Guide to be distributed shortly to 95,000 broadcast and media readers across Future's media brands.