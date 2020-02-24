B. Smith, TV Host, Author, Dies at 70

CREDIT: GREGORY PACE/SHUTTERSTOCK

B. Smith, former TV host, restaurateur and author, has died at the age of 70, Smith’s family confirmed on Facebook. She was diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer's in 2014 and died Saturday night (Feb. 22).

Smith was in a couple episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and also had her own syndicated show B. Smith with Style in 1997. She was also in an off Broadway show Love, Loss and What I Wore in 2011.

Smith wrote Before I Forget, a novel about her Alzheimer's diagnosis, in 2016 with her husband Dan Gasby.

“Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days," her husband wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.”