BBC America Renews ‘Killing Eve’ for Fourth Season

Renewal comes months before the show's third season debut

BBC America Friday renewed its Emmy-winning drama series Killing Eve for a fourth season in advance of the show's third season debut later this year.

The series, which stars Emmy winner Jodie Comer and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, will debut season three later this Spring. New cast members set to appear in the show's third season include Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) and Camille Cottin (Call My Agent).

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve?,” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios in a statement. “Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

Killing Eve, based on the on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America.