Benton Names Board Members

The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society has named new board members.

The two additions are Denise Linn Riedl and Leon A. Wilson.

Leon Wilson Denise Linn Riedl

Riedl is the chief innovation officer of South Bend, Ind. Before that, she headed up ecosystem development at Chicago's City Tech Collaborative. As a Benton Institute Fellow she co-authored "The Next Generation Network Connectivity Handbook: A Guide for Community Leaders Seeking Affordable, Abundant Bandwidth," with National Broadband Plan author Blair Levin.

"For decades Benton has been a force for the public interest in broadband access, media, and internet policy," said Riedl. "These issues are more important than ever and I look forward to being a part of this amazing team."

Wilson is chief information officer for the Cleveland Foundation and oversees its Digital Excellence grants. Before that he was senior director of technology and data engagement for the Michigan Nonprofit Association.

"I look forward to serving as a board member during this crucial time regarding the importance of broadband in both rural and urban communities," said Wilson.

Benton is a nonprofit focused on digital inclusion, which means access, equity and diversity.